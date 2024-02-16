Want to get out of your dining rut? Every month, LA Taco journalist Memo Torres curates a list of Los Angeles restaurants for Apple Maps.

Busy Bee Market in San Pedro is an old-school spot with legendary sandwiches. Order the big, messy Belly Buster, which is stuffed with sausage and your choice of chicken or pastrami. Torres recommends asking for a side of marinara sauce and enjoying the sandwich at the Korean Friendship Bell. "I absolutely love to bury my face in it," he says.

North of LAX, the Westchester neighborhood boasts The Coffee Company. With diner vibes, the family-owned spot started as a coffee counter. It has become a meet-up spot for Torres' family and is convenient for a quick meal when you're dropping off or picking up someone from the airport. One of the more popular items is their shrimp and grits.

On the corner of Palms and Sepulveda, Palms Ramen Yumeya satisfies your cravings for warm broth during cold weather. Torres takes his nephews, son, and stepdaughter for the rich, creamy broth served with thin noodles.

On the other side of town, All Time in Los Feliz bakes their own bread and cookies. "I feel like they're always in touch with what's going on in LA," he says. A carnitas taco on a blue corn tortilla that's available one day might be replaced with over-easy eggs on fried rice the next. It's clean and healthy, Torres says, and, "You walk away feeling good about yourself."

Finally, Tacos Los Cholos, with three locations — Huntington Park, Fullerton and Anaheim — blew up last year, making it to the final round of Taco Madness. You'll find prime and premium meats, like filet mignon, grilled over mesquite fire.







