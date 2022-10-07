Culinary historian Grace Young is honored with the Julia Child Award

A self-described “Julia Child fangirl,” Grace Young (left) recalls discovering the culinary icon on television as a child and sending in self-addressed envelopes to receive a recipe each week. This month, Young will be honored with the Julia Child Award in Washington, D.C.

When cookbook author and culinary historian Grace Young witnessed the pandemic decimating the restaurant industry, with businesses owned by Asian Americans being singled out, she took action. Young was prompted to create "Coronavirus: Chinatown Stories," highlighting the personal histories of small business owners. Her unparalleled scholarship on Chinese food and traditions is being recognized next week in Washington, D.C. as Young will be honored with the Julia Child Award — a distinction that honors someone who has made a profound difference in the way America cooks, eats, and drinks.

