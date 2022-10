Bezaire and his wife Sabrina operate Eszett in Silver Lake. Bezaire cooks out of a charcoal oven and says the romanesco squash he’s shops for from Coleman Family Farms will end up with a romesco sauce that he makes with hazelnuts and peppers from farmer Alex Weiser. The summer squash is roasted whole to retain its moisture and to avoid overcooking.

Romeo Coleman is growing romanesco squash from seed that is flown in from Italy.