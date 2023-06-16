The term "soul food" typically describes cuisine that's prepared and eaten by African Americans, often (but not always) originating in the South. Los Angeles chef Alisa Reynolds, who owns My 2 Cents in the Mid-Wilshire area, has a different vision.

"It's about creating something when your back is against the wall and it lasting for centuries without a recipe," she says.

On her new Hulu show "Searching For Soul Food," she travels around the globe to discover foods that have been passed down through generations. In Mississippi, she meets Maxine Dixon, who lives next door to her restaurant on a residential street. Maxine's husband purchased many of the homes on the block so that she could create community and operate without any disturbances.





"I wanted to crush some of these beliefs that we have in our head that you can't find soul where you least expect it," Reynolds says of finding herself in Appalachia. There, she meets chef Travis Milton, who mixes old world traditions with modern techniques and introduces her to the pleasures of eating squirrel.

Of South Africa, she says, "It was my first time on the continent. I cried. Food speaks and it creates these dishes under circumstances that may not be that light."









