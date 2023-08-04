Memo Torres takes a detour from his regular gig at LA Taco to curate a monthly list of 15 restaurants across Los Angeles as part of a partnership with Apple Maps. He's using it as an opportunity to showcase the nooks and crannies of the city's food scene.

Teddy's Cafe, on the corner of Bundy Dr. and Pico Blvd., mostly serves standard diner fare. But every Friday for the past 27 years, owner Ted Delgado has been making fish and chips, thick cut pieces of cod that are beer-battered and fried. "They look like these brass oars that have just been dug out of the earth," Torres says. Delgado also owns Rae's Diner, down the street, where he started as a dishwasher when he immigrated from Mexico.





El Huarachito in Lincoln Heights is named after the traditional Mexican sandal. Operated by Esther Tamayo, who likes to banter with her clientele, the spot has a welcoming vibe. "Everytime you go in there, she treats you like you're her nephew or grandson or relative," Torres says. "The food just makes you feel like you're back at home."

DeFranko's Submarines, a five-stool Italian sandwich shop, is near the Van Nuys airport. Dru Alexander has owned the spot for 50 years and she still takes orders. The "Yes Yes" sub is a pastrami sandwich with mustard and cheese. Onions, tomatoes, and pickles are chopped into cubes and served on top.



