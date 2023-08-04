When Otto Markel stumbled upon the 1963 spiral-bound The Joys of Jell-O, he decided to commit himself to make at least one recipe a week. Hence, the birth of Otto vs. Jello. Of the 45 gelatin recipes he has completed, he admits to only liking two. "But only a little bit," Markel says. Both versions were approximately 70% fruit suspended in gelatin.

Heavy cream and lady finger cookies are two ingredients that keep cropping up in recipes. "I've got a couple of neighbors that are young kids… I keep pawning my Jell-Os on them and they're seeming to like it," he says.

While Markel hasn't been able to track down discontinued flavors like — wait for it — celery, Italian dressing, tomato, and root beer, his favorite discovery has been peach Jell-O. Next on his list, a lemon Jell-O with tuna and mayonnaise. Follow his adventures on TikTok.







