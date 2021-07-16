Food writer Bill Esparza continues his journey through California for barbacoa — the pit-roasted meat found throughout Mexico. In the Central Valley, he encounters the traditions of Oaxaca’s Mixteco communities, where the principle dish is yique, a mixture of broken corn and chiles that is served with the barbacoa and eaten with flour tortillas. In Pixley, a small town between Fresno and Bakersfield, Esparza meets a pitmaster who is raising his own lamb, seeing the process through from beginning to end. Finally, a discovery of a rare barbacoa made with chicken known as ximbò, is found in the Bay Area. Find all of the stops Bill Esparza made in his story for Eater LA.