Corn has finally appeared at the farmer’s market. Gillian Ferguson catches up with Ines Glaser of Lupa Cotta, who is collaborating with David Wynn and Rebecca King at Kensho in Hollywood, where she’ll be using corn inspired by the huitlacoche she encountered in Mexico. Mike Roberts of McGrath Family Farms is bringing down baby corn and bi-color corn to the market. Corn is a water-intensive crop, and Roberts says the apprentice farmers are trialing different methods of farming to keep water usage down.