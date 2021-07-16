Santa Barbara wineries tend to be small compared to others in California, says wine writer Matt Kettmann. The agrarian culture has been preserved in the area where the diverse microclimates are ideal for many varieties of grapes. Hitting the road for a tasting? Kettmann suggests the Funk Zone in Santa Barbara, the Lompoc Wine Ghetto, and the town of Los Olivos for an urban tasting with multiple wineries all within walking distance from one another. For an estate experience, make a booking with Folded Hills, Peake Ranch, and Presqu’ile. The ultimate high-end tasting can be found at Grassini Family Vineyards and Crown Point Vineyards. His book is “Vines & Vision.”

Peter Hunken and Amy Christine of Holus Bolus sort through syrah clusters at their Lompoc winery.Photo by Macduff Everton.



Steve Clifton of Palmina Wines tends to barbera vines at Walker Vineyard with Nico Solorio. Photo by Macduff Everton.



The Pagan Brothers home winemaking group bottle wines on Mountain Drive in a neighborhood tradition that goes back to the 1950s. Photo by Macduff Everton.



Sonja Magdevski hauls steel barrels around Brewer-Clifton Winery. Photo by Macduff Everton.



Anna and David deLaski turn loose a flock of their sheep in Solminer Vineyard after harvest. Photo by Macduff Everton.

Matt Kettmann explores the winemakers and wineries of Santa Barbara County in his book “Vines & Vision.” Photo courtesy of Tixcacalcupul Press.