How hope survives in a single recipe

At a time when our government is trying to redefine who gets to call themselves an American, it's good to remember that here in the United States, and especially in Los Angeles, we have one of the longest tables in the world when it comes to global variety. So many stories we share on Good Food center the food of people who came to this country from somewhere else.





Lee Svitak Dean and Linda Svitak are sisters in Minnesota who collaborated on Kitchens of Hope: Immigrants Share Stories of Resilience and Recipes from Home. The book, which started as a cookbook and evolved to include personal narratives, gives voice to people who come from widely different circumstances but are all using food as a way to hold onto what was left behind.





"Food has never been more important in creating a peaceful world," Lee says. "We, as the authors, are firm believers that there's no better way to understand anyone, whether friend or foe, than by sharing a meal with them. There's just no substitute for the connections that you make when you're breaking bread with another person. We really hope that the pages of this book open a wider world for readers and one with a better understanding of immigration, and it certainly did for us as the writers."

Proceeds from the book are going to The Advocates for Human Rights, an organization that aims to promote and protect human rights worldwide.



