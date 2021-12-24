Moo’s Craft Barbecue: Obsessing over Texas BBQ in LA

Andrew Munoz’s former job had him traveling to Texas where, at the advice of his father-in-law, he explored barbecue joints. He was instantly hooked. To clear his mind, Munoz started barbecuing in his backyard every weekend. His obsession became a career. After hosting backyard barbecue pop-ups, Munoz and his wife Michelle are poised to open Moo’s Craft Barbecue, a brick-and-mortar operation in Lincoln Heights. They’ll serve the traditional, Texas-style trinity of brisket, links, and ribs, as well as handcrafted sausages, with their signature Angeleno spin.