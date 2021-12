Roti came to the Caribbean in the 1800s when British colonialists moved Southern Indians to the islands to work on plantations. They brought their cuisines with them. Rashida Holmes is behind Bridgetown Roti, a weekend pop-up in the Arts District. Holmes shares her story, including how her first taste of roti came when visiting family in Barbados.



Rashida Holmes is bringing food from the West Indies to her Arts District weekend pop-up, Bridgetown Roti. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Lippman.