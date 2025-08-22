Ancient Roman recipes come to life in the modern kitchen

Travel in Italy often and you'll inevitably start seeing ancient Rome alive all around you. This is particularly true when it comes to what’s on your plate. But there is often a disconnect between ancient recipe sources and the reality of modern eating.

Independent scholar and food historian Sally Grainger has degrees in archeology and ancient history. She is also a cook with a keen sense of curiosity. She bridges the gap between ancient Roman recipes and the contemporary kitchen with her book Roman Recipes for Modern Cooks.





She opens the book by explaining that Roman recipes are hiding in plain sight everywhere in the Mediterranean.

"So many of the dishes that we eat when we go abroad — the kofta, the tagine, the cassoulet, the salsa verde, the pesto — all these dishes are there in the ancient texts. They are ill-formed, embryonic, you might say, but they're there," Sally says.

Explaining how the Roman empire spread cuisine throughout various lands, she says, "Romans are very good at conquering people but they didn't have very many good ideas. They were really not a cultural race. They were a military race. They got their culture from Greece, and they got their food from Greece. So the first cookery books to be written formally by cooks were from Greece, and those Greek cooks came to Rome. Sometimes they were forced to come to Rome as slaves but many also followed freely. And this cuisine spread around the Mediterranean as the Romans spread it with their military conquest."





As part of her research, Sally recreated a Roman kitchen in her backyard, using Herculaneum as a template.

There's a platform made of masonry with an arch underneath where she stores her wood. On top, there is a slightly raised edge all the way around. Inside, it's got a sealed, hard surface. To one side of the platform is a beehive oven that she fills with wood. When the oven is hot enough, she pulls out the embers, puts meat or my bread in the oven, and cooks it.

"It challenges the way that you handle the ingredient. It challenges your thinking about temperature and time. It completely transformed the way I thought about the recipe," Sally says.



