As cooking fatigue has set in, it’s still possible to tinker in the kitchen without turning on the oven. Why reach for mayo instead of mustard? What’s the perfect way to slice a pickle for your sandwich? The tiny details can make all the difference when putting those leftovers between two slices of bread. Peter Lemos of Wax Paper discusses the art and architecture of making sandwiches that are named after NPR personalities.
What goes into an ‘Evan Kleiman’ or ‘Ira Glass’ sandwich at LA’s Wax Paper?
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia