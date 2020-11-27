The greatest thing since sliced bread? The grilled cheese sandwich

From quesadillas to a croque monsieur, versions of grilled cheese can be found around the world in most cultures that embrace dairy. Laura Werlin is an authority on American cheese, and she shares how Kraft Foods and the creation of their single slices may have influenced the American version. In her book, “Great Grilled Cheese: 50 Innovative Recipes for Stove Top, Grill, and Sandwich Maker,” she goes from the most simple preparation to a chocolate-hazelnut and goat cheese melt for a bit of decadence.