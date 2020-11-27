What do you get when you cross an irreverent wordsmith with a curious and opinionated chef? Tyler Kord. Kord’s No. 7 sub shops in Fort Greene, Brooklyn have closed. But his book, “A Super Upsetting Cookbook About Sandwiches,” lives on. He discusses his meat alternative made with equal parts seitan and broccoli, the vegetable he wants to eat the most. After 10 years, No. 7 has made its last sub, but you can make Kord’s hilarious patty melt recipe found on the Good Food blog.

With Korean brines and “pico de lettuce,” Tyler Kord offers riffs in “A Super Upsetting Cookbook About Sandwiches.” Photo courtesy of Clarkson Potter. With Korean brines and “pico de lettuce,” Tyler Kord offers riffs in “A Super Upsetting Cookbook About Sandwiches.” Photo courtesy of Clarkson Potter.