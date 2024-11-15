Memo Torres's top 5 tacos in Los Angeles

When LA Taco released its 69 best tacos in Los Angeles list, it got people's attention. Any list is fodder for a spicy debate but a ranked taco list? In Los Angeles? That's playing with fire. Memo Torres, who contributed to the project, gave Good Food a rundown on how the top tacos were chosen.





Torres says that any of the tacos in the top ten could have taken the number one spot. Starting with fifth place, the asador costilla at Mochomitos in Whittier is served on a basic flour tortilla, accompanied by the rib bone that the meat was carved from. The secret to this taco is the Peruvian beans. Torres says you need to request that they add beans to your taco along with guacamole, onions, and cilantro.





"Mariscos Jalisco just always hits," he says of the taco in the fourth spot. Known to be consistent and reliable, their shrimp taco with tomato sauce and avocado is a favorite.

At Sonoratown, most people go for the beef taco but Torres and the LA Taco team think you're missing out if you're not ordering the tripe. Although the base is intestines, the taco spot, which is also known for its tortillas, puts time and care into making the tripe crisp and flavorful.

"If you haven't heard of this restaurant, your head is in [an] ostrich hole somewhere in the beach off of Dockweiler," says Torres. He's referring to Holbox, which has been recognized by the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation. The pulpo en su tinta is a squid taco cooked in its own reduction, an old recipe that chef Gilberto Cetina learned from his dad.

In the top spot, you'll find the new kids on the block — Taqueria Frontera in Cypress Park. It has only been open since August but the LA Taco team agrees that their fiery al pastor gets a 10 in every category. The tortillas are El Grano de Oro in Tijuana and crisped up. The bold and powerful marinade complements the custom salsa, which Torres calls hostile and unforgiving. "I've seen people just sweating eating these tacos," he says. A splash of the cilantro crema cools things down and sitting in the window with a taco gives you a Tijuana-esque experience.



