Angeles Crest Creamery is a goat ranch in the San Gabriel Mountains. Drive barely an hour out of LA, and you’re in the forest with frolicking goats who are taken care of by Gloria Putnam and her partner, Christian Sariol. As the Bobcat Fire swept through the area, they evacuated 60 goats and pinon pines. Putnam began documenting the fire’s effect on the ranch in her newsletter, “The Obligate Resprouter.”
Practicing regenerative agriculture in the San Gabriel Mountains
