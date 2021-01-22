Angeles Crest Creamery is a goat ranch in the San Gabriel Mountains. Drive barely an hour out of LA, and you’re in the forest with frolicking goats who are taken care of by Gloria Putnam and her partner, Christian Sariol. As the Bobcat Fire swept through the area, they evacuated 60 goats and pinon pines. Putnam began documenting the fire’s effect on the ranch in her newsletter, “The Obligate Resprouter.”

Pinon pines are slow-growing trees. While she plans to keep the burned trees lost in the Bobcat Fire for regenerative purposes, Gloria Putnam suspects she will not live to see the pinon forest on her property. Photo courtesy of Gloria Putnam. Pinon pines are slow-growing trees. While she plans to keep the burned trees lost in the Bobcat Fire for regenerative purposes, Gloria Putnam suspects she will not live to see the pinon forest on her property. Photo courtesy of Gloria Putnam.