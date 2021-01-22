Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson catches up with Salima Saunders of Uplifters Kitchen, a vegetarian restaurant that reopened in August and explores global flavors. She is shopping for peewee potatoes for her breakfast burritos, which she seasons with rosemary and salt. The potatoes add a crisp exterior to pair with the other creamy ingredients. She is partnering with Botanica for the Regarding Her food festival. Kenny Jung of Weiser Family Farms describes the varieties of potatoes available at the market now. He calls the French fingerling “the Rolls Royce of the Yukon Gold.”