The day has arrived. Tortilla judges Gustavo Arellano, Evan Kleiman, Connie Alvarez, and Sean Vukan ate their way through 96 tortillas. On Sunday, October 8, they'll name the winner of the Golden Tortilla during a live tasting at Smorgasburg LA. Chris Estrada will wax rhapsodic as a guest judge.

Festivities include tortilla painting with artist Joe Bravo, DJ sets with KCRW's Raul Campos and Wyldeflower, and tastings from contestants El Ruso, last year's winner, La Princesita, and Coyotas, who make the only gluten-free flour tortilla that Arellano likes.

RSVP here for the free event. And don't forget to cast your vote for the Bronze Comal People's Choice winner.