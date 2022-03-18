Wok this way with Kenji López-Alt to learn the science behind stir fries

In his second cookbook “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” Kenji López-Alt crowns the wok as the most versatile pan in the kitchen. With the majority of people around the world cooking with woks at home, he debunks the common belief that the tool is for restaurant-use only. He has had the same wok since college and recommends a carbon steel wok that is 14 inches in diameter, at least one and a half to two millimeters thick, and with a flat-bottom.

Seasoning of a wok is much simpler than Western-style skillet, López-Alt says. Two things happen during the seasoning process of cast iron — forming black oxide and building layers of polymers with the heating and breaking down of oil. With a wok, the seasoning happens each time one cooks, and he uses soap whenever it’s needed. Keeping the wok dry is the most critical thing to remember.

He explains that The Georgia Institute of Technology conducted a study of the motion of people cooking in a wok with three distinct cycles in four phases, concluding that a stir fry should be called a “toss fry” as food is being tossed more so than stirred.

Mise en place is the most important part of a stir fry and for each recipe in the book, he makes recommendations of what bowls are needed before starting to stir fry. He also tends to use his wok for his stocks and braises.

Korean Stir-​Fried Shredded Potatoes (Gamjachae Bokkeum)

Serves 4 as a small side dish

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time; 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 large white or Yukon Gold potato (about 8 ounces/225 g)

2 tablespoons (30 ml) peanut, rice bran, or other neutral oil

½ small yellow onion (about 2 ounces/60 g), thinly sliced

½ medium carrot (about 2 ounces/60 g), peeled and cut into fine matchsticks

2 teaspoons (10 ml) roasted sesame oil

Sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper





Instructions

Peel the potato and cut into fine matchsticks (see “How to Shred Potatoes for Stir-​Fries, page 187). Rinse in several changes of cold water until the water is completely clear. Spin the potatoes dry in a salad spinner or blot dry with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels. Heat a wok over high heat until lightly smoking. Add the oil and swirl to coat. Add the potatoes and stir-​fry until translucent and just beginning to turn pale golden brown in spots, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the onions and carrots and continue to stir-​fry until the onions and carrots are lightly softened, about 30 seconds. Add the sesame oil and sesame seeds (if using) and season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss to combine, transfer to a serving platter, and serve.

*NOTES*

You can easily scale this recipe up by 50 or 100 percent. Increase the cooking time after adding the potato by a minute or two to account for the increased volume. If your tap water is particularly soft (low mineral content), you might find that the potatoes soften or turn mushy during cooking. You can fix this issue by boiling your potatoes in acidic water. Add 2 tablespoons (30 ml) distilled white vinegar to 2 quarts (2 l) water and bring it to a boil in your wok. Add the shredded, rinsed potatoes and cook for 30 to 45 seconds (it’s OK if the water loses its boil during this process), drain, spread on a rimmed baking sheet to steam-​dry, and proceed with the recipe as directed.

Excerpted from “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” by J. Kenji López-Alt. Copyright © 2022 by J. Kenji López-Alt. Used with permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.



Kenji López-Alt uses the wok he cooked with in college and thinks outside of the box when making everything from stocks to braises. Photo by Aubrie Pick.



From stir frys to braises, Kenji López-Alt crowns the wok as the most versatile pan in the kitchen. Photo courtesy of Penguin Random House.