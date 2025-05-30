Forget delicate and demure, we barbecue with women at the grill

Every year as summer gets closer, most of us start to pull out any outdoor cooking equipment we have and start getting it ready. Then, we begin to dream of the meals we'll make. The men of barbecue loom large in America. But just as women hold up half the sky, they know their way around the fire too.
There's a new book out from Toni Tipton-Martin, the editor-in-chief of Cook's Country, and Morgan Bolling, the executive editor of Cook's Country and America's Test Kitchen — When Southern Women Cook: History, Lore and 300 Recipes with Contributions from 70 Women Writers. We asked Toni and Morgan to join us for a different view of outdoor cooking.
Evan Kleiman: Morgan, you wrote a really interesting essay about barbecue and gender in When Southern Women Cook. It's titled "The Heat is On," and you spoke about attending a summer barbecue camp at which there were 55 men and seven women. What was that experience like?
Morgan Bolling: Honestly, it was really fun to go to a barbecue camp. I think people are surprised to learn there's such a thing as a summer camp for barbecue. It's put on by Texas A&M and Texas Foodways. It's this lovely space where they talk a lot about barbecue and different techniques about it.
It was not that surprising to me, as a woman who does a lot of barbecue, that I was one of the few females in the room. I didn't even think about it that much at the time, until they had students present, like they have a meat grading course. So the students came in to talk about the different meat grades, like what makes a difference between prime and choice beef. I was surprised at the ratio of women. Honestly, seeing the fact that about a third of the students are women and being surprised by that made me kind of pay attention to the gender dynamics in the room that I'd already been in this whole time, and really see how few women there were among this group of men.
I think it is just like a lot of different pieces of society. I think at certain times, things become really gendered. And barbecue is definitely one of those things. It's thought of as such a masculine, manly sort of thing.
When we finally got stoves inside houses, they were live fire. They were wood stoves. So how did this divide in the 20th century happen, where women cooked inside and men were expected to man the grill outside?
Morgan Bolling: Women were cooking with fires, you're saying. That was just how cooking was done. And then as things evolved, it seems like it was really in the '50s where it started to shift. I think a few things played into that.
I read a lot of theories. One of the ones I saw is that advertising at that point was geared a lot more toward home life and pushing men to be home. Then the grill became a place that men could be at home but still gather with other men and sort of have their own designated space. So I think advertising really started pushing men toward being the grillers of the family.
I sort of poked fun at this piece from Leave It to Beaver. There's a really funny little quote where the son on Leave It to Beaver asked his dad why men grill. And he's like, "Well, the women's place is in the kitchen, and men really handle the outdoor cooking sort of thing." It was just how our society started dividing these roles.
Toni Tipton-Martin: I think particularly in the South, this is a continuation of the theme that white women in the South were delicate and demure and on a pedestal, right? So there was heavy cooking over an open flame in the hearth but it was done by the African American enslaved women, and the white woman was recorded in history as the one who was the keeper of the keys, meaning that she was in charge of delegating and portioning out the provisions, but she didn't really get dirty and cook over an open flame. You get ashes, you get soot, you get an animal carcass. There's this perception that lovely, demure, delicate, Southern women don't do that kind of work.
If we fast forward to the industrial age, through the industrial age, to the point where manufacturers were creating products to ease the burden of women who were working in the kitchen once there was no longer enslaved help, a lot of the products that emerged use the language of ending slaving in the kitchen.
Wow, that's so interesting.
Toni Tipton-Martin: Yeah, cooking outdoors is something women were doing. The Navajo women made an enormous 100 pound corn cake in an open pit as a rite of passage. So women have been doing this kind of work but it's the way it's been represented throughout history that is the point of confusion.
There's so much to think about when it comes to this but let's talk about some recipes. I was delighted and surprised to see that the first recipe in this chapter was for fajitas, which is one of those things that I never think about. I never go to any restaurant that serves fajitas because I live in Los Angeles and maybe we don't do that so much here. But I know that when I've made it at home, people love it because it's sort of a DIY taco situation. Could one of you tell us about Mama Ninfa Laurenzo and her role in introducing the dish to the American vernacular.
Morgan Bolling: While she didn't actually invent the idea of putting skirt steak in a taco or tortilla, she really popularized it at her restaurant. She started selling tortillas, then she went on to sell tacos al carbon as a way to make money for her and her family after some loss in her life.
Fajita means belt, so it's the belt of the cow where the skirt steak is. She was using those in her tacos al carbon, which isn't in and of itself revolutionary, but just the fact that she brought it to this restaurant in Texas, it really popularized from there. She's sort of the reason that in the US, we know of fajitas. They're so popular. If you're used to seeing that tray of sizzling steak and veggies coming to you at a place like Applebee's, Mama Ninfa is the person to thank for that.
I love it. It's so funny when, as you go through life and you've cooked for decades, there's always things that somehow get left behind. When you see a recipe, you're like, oh, man, I haven't made skirt steak and that kind of marinade for so long. Tell us about the marinade.
Morgan Bolling: This one, the steak marinated in pineapple juice, which both adds a sweetness and it's so acidic, it helps tenderize the meat a little bit. It has some oil and some soy sauce and some garlic, so you're taking that, you're marinating the steak in that, and it just gets this really nice flavor to it. Then, when you grill it, that sugar from the pineapple juice really starts to give it nice char on the grill.
I also feel like making fajitas outside on a grill is a really good learning experience because it's kind of like a dance of timing and temperature to get the meat, the vegetables, and the tortillas all ready at the same time.
Morgan Bolling: I definitely think there's some nuance. You're like, "Okay, what do I do? What can hold? Well, like the steak needs to rest but I also want to make sure the veggies are cooked through and not cold." There's definitely a little nuance to it but I think it's a good thing for people who are learning also, because, worst case, you can always reheat stuff. But it's a good way to start thinking about grilling and managing a fire. It's a good intro to grilling.
So let's talk about sauce for a minute. What is Alabama white sauce? And what is it best paired with?
Morgan Bolling: It's mayonnaise-based, and it's enhanced with cider vinegar, some horseradish, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. It is this really nice take on a barbecue sauce. It's really tangy. It feels like a barbecue sauce, except that it's a creamy white sauce, and it's an Alabama thing because their signature barbecue is smoked chicken. This rich barbecue sauce with all that mayonnaise, it has extra fat in there, so it goes really well with smoked chicken. I also tend to serve it a lot with smoked turkey for the holidays. This sauce is delicious with it. It's really good with lean proteins, essentially.
So this is a sauce that you serve on this side with the cooked meat, rather than something that's slathered on?
Morgan Bolling: It depends on your recipe but with our smoked chicken, you brush it on right before you're done cooking and it rests with the sauce on there. You do slather it on but it's essentially once it's done cooking. So it does rest on there and then you serve more of it with the meat as well.
That sounds delicious. Toni, tell me what is one of your favorite sides from this chapter?
Toni Tipton-Martin: There's so many places to go in this book and there's something for everybody. I happen to be a baked bean lover. I just really love baked beans. But I am also a fan of a lot of our pickled items because pickling things can really bring down the heat sometimes of a barbecue sauce.
That's so true. I want to thank both of you so much. It's the most interesting book, and the kind of book that literally is generational. One can imagine cooking from it for a lifetime then passing it on.
Toni Tipton-Martin: That's really what we hoped for, that those who love history and storytelling will find plenty to read and consume but also there is the passion for cooking. And we really hope that people will love the recipes as well.
Grilled Steak Fajitas
Serves 6
Total Time: 1¼ hours • Marinate Time: 2 hours
The ideal fajitas should be a simple affair featuring tender strips of beef nestled into soft flour tortillas along with some onions and bell peppers. The vegetables should be perfectly softened but not mushy, with an appealing char from the grill. Moving them to a disposable aluminum pan on the cooler side of the grill after searing them gently steams them to finish. Skirt steak is the classic—some say the only—choice for fajitas. A marinade of salty soy sauce, vegetable oil, garlic, and sweet-tangy pineapple juice flavors every crevice, but we also use a trick we learned from Alex Padilla, who was the chef at the Original Ninfa’s in Houston back in 2018: Reserve some marinade to toss with the grilled bell peppers and onion before serving them to boost their flavor. (It’s worth noting, this recipe is not the original one cooked by Ninfa Rodriguez Laurenzo, the woman who opened Ninfa’s back in 1973. Her family now owns a restaurant called El Tiempo Cantina in Houston that is worth visiting to taste the original.)
Ingredients
- ¾ cup pineapple juice
- ½ cup plus 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 pounds skirt steak, trimmed and cut crosswise into 6 equal pieces
- 3 yellow, red, orange, or green bell peppers
- 1 large red onion, sliced into ½-inch-thick rounds
- 1¼ teaspoons table salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon pepper, divided
- 12 (6-inch) flour tortillas
- 1 (13 by 9-inch) disposable aluminum pan
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
-
Whisk pineapple juice, ½ cup oil, soy sauce, and garlic together in bowl. Reserve ¼ cup marinade. Transfer remaining 1¼ cups marinade to 1-gallon zipper-lock bag. Add steak, press out air, seal bag, and turn to distribute marinade. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.
-
Using paring knife, cut around stems of bell peppers and remove cores and seeds. Push toothpick horizontally through each onion round to keep rings intact while grilling. Brush bell peppers and onion evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and season with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Remove steak from marinade and pat dry with paper towels; discard marinade. Sprinkle steak with remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper. Wrap tortillas in aluminum foil; set aside.
-
For a charcoal grill Open bottom vent completely. Light large chimney starter filled with charcoal briquettes (6 quarts). When top coals are partially covered with ash, pour evenly over half of grill. Set cooking grate in place, cover, and open lid vent completely. Heat grill until hot, about 5 minutes.
-
For a gas grill Turn all burners to high, cover, and heat grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Leave primary burner on high and turn other burner(s) to low.
-
Clean and oil cooking grate. Place bell peppers and onion on hotter side of grill and place tortilla packet on cooler side of grill. Cook (covered if using gas) until vegetables are char-streaked and tender, 8 to 13 minutes, flipping and moving vegetables as needed for even cooking, and until tortillas are warmed through, about 10 minutes, flipping tortillas halfway through cooking.
-
Remove tortillas from grill; keep wrapped and set aside. Transfer vegetables to disposable pan, cover pan tightly with foil, and place on cooler side of grill. (If using gas, cover grill and allow hotter side to reheat for 5 minutes.) Place steak on hotter side of grill and cook (covered if using gas) until charred and meat registers 135 to 140 degrees, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer steak to cutting board and tent with foil. Remove disposable pan from grill.
-
Carefully remove foil from disposable pan (steam may escape). Slice bell peppers into thin strips. Remove toothpicks from onion rounds and separate rings. Return vegetables to disposable pan and toss with cilantro and reserved marinade. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Slice steak thin against grain. Transfer steak and vegetables to serving platter. Serve with tortillas.