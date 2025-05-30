Where to find the best matcha lattes

Cathy Park first noticed matcha hitting the wellness community over social media, touting its antioxidants and sustained caffeine release. The vibrant, eye-catching lattes with frothy tops are having a moment in cafes across town. In her roundup for The Infatuation, Park recommends OG spots like Tea Master in Little Tokyo, the fruity renditions at Cafe MCO on the border of DTLA and Koreatown, and the double infused cups at Stagger Coffee in DTLA.

Long lines of influencers wrapping around onto Melrose at Community Goods are worth the wait, says Park. While Bonsai Coffee Bar in West LA experiments with pistachio, pandan coconut, mango, and strawberry flavors. Looking for a bite? Along with their matcha lattes, newcomer Takagi Coffee on W. 3rd St. is known for its Japanese brunch and omurice.