Chef Tu David Phu delves into his parents' past and discovers his own identity through ingredients

"Decades ago, if you wanted to cook Vietnamese food in a restaurant setting and have it respected, you had to cook it in a Frenchified Frenchified, Jean-George Vongerichten-in-sandals kind of way, " writes Tu David Phu, in the introduction to his new cookbook, The Memory of Taste. Growing up in a household where his parents rarely alluded to their past, the chef had to reconcile his family's trauma with his perceptions of what foods and ingredients were deemed worthy in his fine dining education. This compilation of recipes is an homage to the diaspora as well as a personal reckoning.

Evan Kleiman: Tell us a bit about your parents' experience and how that shaped your childhood.

Tu David Phu: I think for the longest time, I had a serious self-shame of myself because my parents weren't just immigrants, weren't just refugees, but they were marginalized people. And for the most part of my youth, I was poor, so being poor and growing up in a food desert, I don't have many associated good memories and living in those sort of situations. However, food was amazing through the genius of my parents, of being resourceful. But to kind of paraphrase and summarize, I always ran away from who I am, the things that we represented, the things that we identified with. We didn't see it on TV. We didn't talk about it in school. Naturally, as a kid, you want to identify with everyone else is identifying with, right? For a quick insight of how my childhood was, we didn't celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas. I wanted to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas. I want to be like the other kids so I could come back from vacation and tell them how great it was.





It must have also been difficult, this layer of hiddenness with your parents, the fact that they didn't really want to talk about their experiences in Vietnam, and the trauma they went through leaving and the struggle to get to the US. Was there a through-line that you experienced about their past through the food?

One hundred percent, all people of war have PTSD, right? There's no person of war that comes out of it unscathed. There's a heavy weight that's on their shoulders, and because there's a weight on their shoulders, usually the experiences that they go through are oftentimes horrific. The way my parents digested that was they were silent about it because they didn't want to relive those horrific experiences. And the way that translated to me was that I didn't know anything about my parents, right? For me to respect myself and understand where I'm going in life, I need to know where I come from.

As I got older, I got more curious. And the only place I got insights to my parents' childhood, to their memories, or what they thought, or how they fell in love, which humanizes the element of your parents. I got insights of that with my mom growing up just with cooking and ingredients, because ingredients would trigger these food memories that were tied to these other elements and other sides of my parents that I didn't see or didn't understand or didn't know.

You worked in fine dining, and when you still had that bifurcated situation about sort of having respect for this food tradition that you came from that was played against this sort of idealized image of what is good or bad in a fine dining kitchen. Could you talk about when that began to reconcile a bit for you, and when you began to value your parents' experience and how it started to become more integrated in how you cooked and how you saw cooking?

I think my eyes really opened when I really started to work for an amazing mentor, an amazing woman named Suzette Gresham, who is the chef and owner over at Acquerello. I think it's 30 plus years, two Michelin stars cooking progressive Italian food, or Italian cuisine, regional specific. They were doing that at a time where Italian cuisine was only afforded for places where it was just spaghetti, meatballs, pizza and lasagna, and just having those deep conversations with my chef and the evolution of Italian cuisine and the work that they put in to try to bring that narrative forward here in the United States, specifically in San Francisco, really opened my eyes to sort of the prejudices that we learn and the lenses that we learn from and undoing those lenses and doing the work to I try to avoid the term elevate but honor ingredients, no matter where they come from. That was a place where I was able to really micro focus on food narrative, food stories and histories, which I'm a huge fan of.

If you want to backtrack it further than that, there's a cookbook that I really fell in love with. It's called A Mediterranean Feast by Clifford A. Wright. I know this, yes, you know that book, but my excitement for that book is that, you know, it gave a deeper lens to what Mediterranean cuisine is, or what European cuisine is and including the North African Muslim Moors and Roman Empire and everything in between. And learning that Madrid itself, the capital of Spain, is a Muslim name, right? And looking at things and giving credit to things, cuisines, cultures, traditions, for what they truly are and not what we prefer them to be.





I would love it if we could talk about your pantry staples. You talk about how looking at somebody's pantry is so intimate, and how it's more allowable than, let's say, looking at someone's medicine cabinet in the bathroom. Let's talk about some specific items. Tell me what you use dried corn silk for.

My mother used to buy corn and in shucking the husk off, she'd always ask me to save the corn silk. The corn silk can be steeped into, can be dried and steeped to make a tea and or it could be cut into shorter threads to throw into a stir fry. And even though it's mostly fiber, it's no different from what the Japanese do with okara. Okara is just a leftover pulp from making soy milk. Even though all the protein and most of the protein nutrition has been trained out of that and pressed out of that, okara is high in fiber, which is great for your diet, but also it's a filler.

That's a great question. Just like balsamic vinegar, it shouldn't have anything else besides grapes, right? It's basically, it's basically fortified wine turned into vinegar. Same thing with fish sauce. It should just have sea salt and anchovies. Anything else in there is a flavor enhancer and or filler. If you want to judge the quality of fish sauce, it should only have two ingredients, no more, no less.

You said at the beginning of our conversation that your family is from Phú Quốc off the coast of Cambodia and Thailand. How does the food from the island contribute to the overall canon of Vietnamese cuisine?

Phú Quốc is the Sicily of Vietnam. We are so region specific. A lot of Sicilians will tell you that they're not Italian. They're Sicilian. It's not so much true in terms of what we would call ourselves in Phú Quốc, but it's true for the food. It's very region specific. We are well renowned for our fish cake. In addition to our fish sauce, our fish cake, we make it with king mackerel, which has a beautiful bite, texture, high fat, and oils. It's part of the mackerel family. And when you make it into fish cake, the texture and taste of it is a cross between pork or chicken, because it's so high in protein the way it translates into my family.

When they make fish cake, they make a pork base or fish broth base soup with it that is mixed in with tapioca noodles. So think al dente bite noodles, lots of fresh herbs, bean sprouts and fish cake. Every time I go back, I have like five bowls a day. So I'm a big guy. For reference, I'm like 6’1” and 230 pounds. A lot of food can go in my stomach.

Your parents met at a fish market. I would imagine the ocean is very relevant to your background.

One hundred percent. You know, where my parents are from, Phú Quốc Island, a lot of people refer to that as the Fiji of Vietnam. Is very beautiful, very gorgeous. Blue beaches, white sand, extremely gorgeous, untouched. So in every aspect of our meals, anytime we talk about food, anytime we talk about mental health, if I'm not feeling well, my parents ask me first thing, have you seen the ocean today? That's a very common statement in my family.

In addition to that, in terms of food, you know, we're always using fish sauce. Our default for protein is always fish and that always was translated in my home in Oakland, California. I think naturally so, because my dad and mom met at a fish market. My dad was selling my mother fish. My dad was like this beefy, hunky, young guy that was selling fish at the market. And you know, he tried to woo my mom by selling her fish, by the way, love that, right? My dad became a career-long fishmonger here in San Francisco Bay Area, at Pier 45 at Fisherman's Wharf, he was able to allocate parts that weren't used, bring them home and nourish and supplement our meals, and they made amazing meals with it. A lot of salmon, a lot of tuna.

Do you have a preferred fish that you enjoy cooking with? And what's your favorite way to prepare it?

I love oily fish. I've always appreciated oils and fats. I didn't like this fish as much as when I was young, but I like it as an adult more and more. I love mackerel in all its shapes and forms, and I love sardines. I love them.





Tell us a preparation that you love with sardines, for example.

One of my favorite dishes that is prepared with sardines is actually a recipe that's in the cookbook. It's a recipe called giäm nhung, and that means fish dipped in vinegar. It's one of the last meals I had with my maternal grandfather before he passed. That's one dish to heat every day until he passed away, and he lived into his, I believe, his mid -90s. Very healthy, very delicious.

But because sardines have good amount of fish oil, even when they're fresh, we would debone the sardine, take the sardine filet and then dip it in this beautiful seasoned vinegar, lemongrass, ginger, makrut lime leaves, like very heavily seasoned coconut vinegar with lots of aromatics, very fresh, very bright, and dip it in there as if it were a shabu shabu for about 30 seconds. That flavor in that vinegar would run off onto the sardine filet. It would take the vinegar as a seasoning, and then we would take it and make a summer roll, rice paper, fresh rice paper, summer roll with it, dip it in some spicy fish sauce. I think that's the most delectable thing, right? That to me, that's like the equivalent of sushi, right?

That sounds so good. What was the tipping point for you that made you, after a decade, move away from Michelin star cooking and get to making food that was more meaningful to you?

I was working in a restaurant as an executive chef. I won't name the business, because it's not my intention to crucify any business, but there's just an incident where I inherited an inventory from a previous chef who was white that had a heavy inventory of Asian ingredients, and in my intention to be logical and just use up existing inventory, not being intentional to cook Asian food, the owner came to me and told me that this is not an Asian restaurant. We're cooking California cuisine here, and I'm not going to allow you to put these things on the menu. In my argument, I was saying that I had no intention to be more Asian than I already was. It was just my intention to use up the inventory ingredients. It was in that moment, I started to feel this heavy sense of erasure, was that people wouldn't judge me for who I am or what I am, but what I look like, and I can never get away from what I look like.

And in that moment, I thought about my parents, and I felt that because this heavy sense of erasure was kind of trickling through me and and I was going through this moment of questioning my identity and my story, and not being able to run away from what I look like and how I am presented into the world. I went into this spiral of like, wanting to question who I am and learn where I came from. It naturally just kind of tail back to what my parents' story wasn't and because they didn't have any photos and there was PTSD, and they didn't want to tell they had this fear of reliving their past experiences, I felt like we didn't exist. And that's what I mean by erasure.

When you're lost and you don't know where you fit in society, and you look at your colleagues and your friends and you see that they have family stories, and you don't have a family story. So what's your purpose in life? How do you fit in with the rest of human history? How do you fit in with the rest of the human family race? Why do you celebrate things? Why do you fall in love? Why do you wake up the next morning?

I had all of that happen shortly after that incident, and from there on, I quit my job shortly after that, and I started doing these experimental pop ups that were paying homage to my memories with my mother and having this open dialog with diners — about what she did, how she cooked, and sort of our stories. And it was an amazing success, because people would come, not because I'm biased, by the way, not because the meal was amazing, but I was sharing these untold stories, and we would have everyone from, you know, immigrant, refugees from all different sorts of backgrounds, beyond Vietnamese sympathize over the stories about family, even American Vietnamese war veterans crying to me and having guilt because they've been part of the war. But seeing the human, seeing the human side of, you know, Vietnamese families, right? And vice versa.

Bánh Canh Chả Cá

Fish Cake & Tapioca Noodle Soup Serves 6 Bánh Canh Chả Cá is a special recipe on my dad’s side of the family. My dad’s older sister, who we called Cô Hai (Auntie Two), supported the family through her mastery of this dish, selling it to neighbors right outside of the family home for decades. And Cô Sáu (Auntie Six), the younger sister, would make the fish cakes for it. Some of my most cherished memories are of watching the two of them work: Cô Hai slicing the tapioca noodles by hand with a cleaver and Cô Sáu rhythmically kneading minced fish into soft, springy fish cake dough. Both aunties have since passed away from cancer, but their sisters and the younger generation still know the recipe by heart. I have yet to find a bowl that is just as carefully prepared as theirs. Like Gỏi Cá Trích | Herring Salad (page 60), Bánh Canh Chả Cá is a Phú Quốc Island delicacy. To perfect this dish is to master the noodles and fish cake. The noodles should always be made fresh, since slurping them down—tasting the sweet and saline broth clinging to the strands—is key to the experience. And as Cô Sáu knew all the way down to her bones, chả cá, the fish cake, is incredibly labor intensive. It requires tremendous skill and finesse to pound the fish with a stone mortar and pestle for two hours without straight-up passing out—but the result of all that work is a cake with a pleasurable, marshmallow-like chew. And all that without any fillers or binder: just fish, seasoning, and a whole lot of elbow grease. In Phú Quốc, cá thu, or king mackerel, is the traditional choice for this dish, but albacore tuna offers a delightful alternative. To make your soup đặc biệt or extra special for holidays or esteemed guests, consider the optional additions of poached shrimp, squid, and pork riblets. Each ingredient can be poached separately in a pot of the broth, simmering for 5 minutes to infuse their unique flavors. These additions transform a simple bowl into a lavish feast. For the fish cakes, while hand-pounding is traditional, a KitchenAid stand mixer simplifies the process. If time is short, pre-made fish cakes from your local Asian grocery are a fine substitute—a secret best kept from my aunts!



Ingredients For the CHẢ CÁ (fish cake) 1 pound king mackerel or albacore tuna fillet

1⁄4 cup sliced green onions, white parts only

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Kosher salt

1⁄8 teaspoon cracked black pepper

Neutral oil (such as vegetable oil) for frying For the noodles Filtered water

2 cups tapioca starch

1⁄4 cup rice flour, plus more for sprinkling

Neutral oil (such as vegetable oil) For the broth 4 cups filtered water

2 pounds pork knuckle bones

4 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

8 cups Nước Luộc Cá | Fish Stock (page 50)

1 jicama, peeled and cut into large chunks

1 medium (8-inch) daikon, cut into large chunks (about 21⁄2 cups)

2 carrots, cut into large chunks

1 cup coarsely chopped yellow onion

1 bunch sliced green onions, white parts only

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon Knorr hạt nêm or MSG

1 pound king mackerel or albacore tuna fillet, cut into 1-inch chunks Instructions Lay the fish fillet on a cutting board. Using a metal spoon, hold it so that the edge is adjacent against the fillet. Gently scrape the spoon over the flesh, using light pressure to pull it away from the connective tissue. Discard any gristle. Scrape the flesh into a stand mixer bowl.

Use a mortar and pestle to crush the green onions, garlic, and sugar into a paste. Add this mixture to the stand mixer bowl with the fish, along with 1 teaspoon salt and the black pepper. Fit the stand mixer with the paddle attachment and beat the fish cake mixture on the high-speed setting for 15 to 20 minutes, or until it becomes smooth and elastic and starts to pull away from the edges of the bowl. Transfer the mixture to another bowl, cover it, and stash it in the fridge until you’re ready to start frying. Wash the stand mixer bowl so it’s ready for noodle-making. Once the fish cake mixture is ready, it’s time to fry. Fill a cast iron or other heavy pot with 3 inches of the neutral oil and set it over medium-high heat. Once the oil reaches 325°F on a probe thermometer, brush the inside of a wide and flat soup ladle with just enough neutral oil to form a thin coat to prevent sticking and scoop half an ounce of the fish cake mix into it. Use another spoon to flatten the mix against the ladle. Submerge the ladle in the oil for 3 minutes, frying the fish cake, then use a large spoon to release the fish cake from the ladle. Once released, continue to fry the fish cake for 3 minutes more on each side, or until it is golden brown all over. Remove the fish cake from the oil and transfer it to a cooling rack. Sprinkle it with salt. Repeat the frying process with the rest of the mixture, topping off the oil when it gets low and keeping an eye on the temperature to make sure it stays around 325°F. Now, move on to making the noodles. The first step is to make the dough. Fill a teakettle with filtered water and bring it to a hard boil. In the clean stand mixer bowl, combine the tapioca starch and rice flour. Use the paddle or whisk attachment to incorporate them. Then switch to the dough hook attachment, and run the mixer on its slowest setting. Gradually add 41⁄2 cups of boiling water to the flour mixture. Once the noodle dough starts clumping up, increase the mixing speed to medium. Mix the dough until it pulls away from the sides of the bowl and becomes elastic and smooth. Remove it from the bowl and lay it out on a flat, clean surface like a cutting board. Dust the dough lightly with additional rice flour. Roll out the noodle dough. Use a rolling pin to flatten the dough into a 1⁄3-inch-thick rectangle. Cut the rectangle into 1⁄3-inch-thick strips; it doesn’t matter how long they end up. Sprinkle more rice flour over the noodles and fluff them up to prevent sticking, then immediately stash them in an airtight container before they have a chance to dry out (which can happen quickly). Keep them in this container until right before you’re ready to cook them. Reprinted with permission from The Memory of Taste by Tu David Phu & Soleil Ho, copyright © 2024. Published by 4 Color Press, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.



