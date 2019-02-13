DONATE!

HBM112: Negative Space

Jeff listens to the spaces inbetween words to see if the answers to his problems are buried there.

Back when HBM host Jeff Emtman was a photographer, he used to solve his problems with walks in the woods. There, he’d see the ways that branches frame the sky. As an artistic concept, negative space gets hogged a lot by the visual arts. In this episode, Jeff attempts to wrestle the concept into the sonic world; address his current problems by listening to the spaces between words and by listening to the ambiences of a semi-empty, possibly haunted hotel.

Music: The Black Spot
