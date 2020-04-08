What Can You Hear? (Love Me)

This is a bonus episode from the wonderful CBC podcast Love Me. Listen, subscribe, and learn more about the show at cbc.ca/loveme

This episode originally aired on Nov 20, 2018. Original episode copy below.

Hotline volunteers at the world's oldest suicide prevention network share how they respond to crisis callers through the practice of active listening. How can you empty your mind and be fully present during someone's call for help? Music and voice intertwine in this documentary about bridging the gap between strangers who will never meet face to face.

The singing at the beginning of this episode is from Sosthene and Nzigire: A Love Story, produced by Emily Bright.

For more information about the Samaritans, visit their website. Big thanks to Alan, Denise, Marilyn and Casey for speaking with us for this piece. It was produced with Lene Bech Sillesen.

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: Toll-free: 1-833-456-4566. Text: 45645. Chat: crisisservicescanada.ca.

In French: Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Kids Help Phone: Toll-free: 1-800-668-6868. Chat: kidshelpphone.ca. App: Always There by Kids Help Phone.

For information within the U.S., visit Suicidepreventionlifeline.org or call 1-800-273-8255.

If you're worried someone you know may be at risk of suicide, you should talk to them about it, says the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Here are some warning signs: