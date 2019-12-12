A disappointing settlement for the women who brought civil claims against Weinstein

Criminal court proceedings against Harvey Weinstein are still to come in January, but this civil case cover a majority of victims, and the outcome for them is disappointing, but many find themselves with no other choice because the statute of limitations for their allegations has passed. While no one will be getting much money in this case, and Weinstein himself doesn't have no pay any of it, nor admit wrongdoing, for many victims, there's hope they could still see Weinstein behind bars one day as an outcome of one of the criminal trials.