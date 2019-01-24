After The Atlantic exposé, will Bryan Singer continue to work in Hollywood?

Hollywood Breakdown

There have been rumors about Bryan Singer floating around Hollywood for almost as long as there were rumors about Harvey Weinstein. More than a year into #MeToo, reporters finally published a much-awaited piece on Singer that has multiple victims both on and off the record. This comes the same week as 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is officially an Oscar best picture nominee. Singer was fired from the film but is still listed as the credited director. Will any top tier talent ever want to work with Singer in the future? Probably not, though he is supposed to be working on a 'Red Sonja' movie next--no word yet if that will actually move forward.