Already courting controversy, 'Joker' looks to open huge

Warner Bros. 'Joker' is poised for a big box office success on its opening weekend, but there are worries that this violent, R-rated super-villain story could incite real violence. The controversial film got great reviews out of Venice, but viewers should know it is a very dark movie that offers a sympathetic portrayal of a damaged, violent character. There's talk that Warner Bros. had fears about the movie early on and thus gave it a small budget, but Todd Phillips was able to work within that number, and now the studio likely has an Oscar contender on its hands.