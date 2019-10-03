Warner Bros. 'Joker' is poised for a big box office success on its opening weekend, but there are worries that this violent, R-rated super-villain story could incite real violence. The controversial film got great reviews out of Venice, but viewers should know it is a very dark movie that offers a sympathetic portrayal of a damaged, violent character. There's talk that Warner Bros. had fears about the movie early on and thus gave it a small budget, but Todd Phillips was able to work within that number, and now the studio likely has an Oscar contender on its hands.
Already courting controversy, 'Joker' looks to open huge
