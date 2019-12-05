'America's Got Talent' has problems

NBC says they're conducting an investigation into Gabrielle Union's claims. Other outlets have reported that Union was told her hair was "too black," and that she was advised not to support a young black rapper who appeared on the show, but to instead favor an all-white dance dance group. There were also complaints about Simon Cowell constantly smoking indoors. Former 'America's Got Talent' judge Howard Stern is speaking up in support of Union, saying that Cowell runs the show like a boy's club.