‘Ant Man’ gets poor reviews. Will the Marvel invincibility last?

Marvel Studios has flooded the world with content in recent years. Its latest feature is “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” It performed well in its opening weekend, but the film received a “B” rating from CinemaScores - breaking a 21 movie “A” streak for Marvel - and it is currently sitting at 47% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“There is chatter about whether this veneer of Marvel invincibility is going to last if they keep putting movies out like this one,” says Matt Belloni of Puck News. “Eternals” and the “Thor” sequel didn’t perform well last year.

Kim Masters and Belloni analyze whether Marvel now has a creative problem.