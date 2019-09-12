Apple lifts the veil on TV+

Apple TV+ will only cost $5 a month--far below the price of Netflix and even less than Disney+. When the streaming service lands on November 1, the service could even be free, if you buy a new iPhone or Mac. That kind of strategy makes it clear, Apple is a hardware company at heart, interested in selling iPhones. As to the quality of the shows themselves, we'll see. There's serious star power attached to series like 'The Morning Show,' but it still remains to be seen if the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon drama will be any kind of hit.