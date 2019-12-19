As the Skywalker saga wraps up, what's next for Star Wars?

The reviews are in for "The Rise of Skywalker," and they're not great. Returning to director J.J. Abrams for this ninth and final installment in the Skywalker saga may have been a solid attempt to get the franchise back on track, but the lack of any kind of creative risk taking has some fans scratching their heads. And what's next for "Star Wars?" The answer may be more projects like "The Mandalorian," the TV series on Disney+ that's given the world the extremely meme-able Baby Yoda.