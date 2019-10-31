As the streaming wars continue, WarnerMedia reveals HBO Max details

When HBO Max launches in May of next year, it will come pre-loaded with 10,000 hours of content. WarnerMedia is hoping to have 50 million subscribers by 2025, a feat that will be helped by pricing the new service at $15, which is exactly the same price as HBO Now. So for the same price, you'll be able to get much more for your buck. It's still significantly more than Disney+ or Apple TV+, but WarnerMedia is hoping viewers will be drawn in by current HBO offerings along with library content like 'Friends.'