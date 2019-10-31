When HBO Max launches in May of next year, it will come pre-loaded with 10,000 hours of content. WarnerMedia is hoping to have 50 million subscribers by 2025, a feat that will be helped by pricing the new service at $15, which is exactly the same price as HBO Now. So for the same price, you'll be able to get much more for your buck. It's still significantly more than Disney+ or Apple TV+, but WarnerMedia is hoping viewers will be drawn in by current HBO offerings along with library content like 'Friends.'
As the streaming wars continue, WarnerMedia reveals HBO Max details
Credits
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni, Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker