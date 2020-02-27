As leader of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger has been one of the most successful CEOs ever. Now it’s the end of an era. Iger announced he’s stepping down immediately, and Bob Chapek is taking his place. Chapek is a longtime Disney insider and currently the head of Disney Parks. Iger will lead the company’s board through 2021.

Chapek is an interesting choice because he comes from the theme park division, and while he’s worked in marketing and distribution at Disney, he has never overseen creative content. It’s been a running joke in Hollywood that Iger would never resign, so now that he has -- and so suddenly -- many entertainment insiders are scratching their heads.