Disney says 10 million people signed up for its streaming service, Disney+. But the details behind that number are murky. We don't know how many of those subscribers signed up early at one of the fan conventions or gets the service for free because they're a Verizon subscriber. Meanwhile, Disney has said they'll try to push fans of FX to signing up for a bundle at Hulu, which will be the new streaming home of all FX shows.
Disney+ officially arrives, with big numbers to boot
Credits
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni, Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker