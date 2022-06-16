Will audiences boycott Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ amid same-sex kiss controversy?

Disney/Pixar’s “Lightyear” will be released in theaters this weekend. Disney expects the “Toy Story” prequel’s opening revenue to cap at $70 million in the US box office because of a same-sex kissing scene between two of its lesbian characters.

“This is going to be a big test of the Pixar brand, [but] it’s ‘Toy Story,’ it should open more than $70 million,” says Matt Belloni, founding partner of Puck News. “Toy Story 4” grossed $120 million domestic in 2019.

The controversy has led to at least a dozen Muslim-majority nations to ban the film.

“Lightyear” tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy in the “Toy Story” franchise. The movie follows the legendary space ranger and his recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby, and his robot companion Sox. They embark on an intergalactic mission, learning to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his robot army.



Lightyear | Operation Surprise Party

Chris Evans as the voice Buzz Lightyear is also another point of contention. Many believe Tim Allen, who voiced Buzz Lightyear in the previous four “Toy Story” movies should be Buzz in this movie.

“Tim Allen is almost 70 years-old, [so Disney] wanted to get someone who's a little bit more relevant to the culture right now,” says Belloni.

“The reason why you hire big celebrities to do animated films is not because they have amazing voices. It's because they are well known celebrities, and they can market the movie for you. Chris Evans is a way better person to have in this movie for marketing purposes. He's a Marvel guy. He's got tons of fans. Tim Allen [is] not the biggest star in the world anymore,” he adds.

“Lightyear” is Disney’s first theatrical release during the pandemic, following the release of “Soul,” “Luca,” and “Turning Red” on Disney+ exclusively.