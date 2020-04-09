Disney+ streaming service reaches 50 million subscribers in 5 months

Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, speaks at Disney+ Investor Day in 2019. Photo credit: Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International Media.

While some of Disney’s businesses have suffered  due to the coronavirus pandemic, its streaming service just hit a major milestone. Disney+ is now up to 50 million subscribers after launching five months ago.  

About  8 million of those subscribers come from Hotstar, an Indian service that packages multiple streamers. A portion of the U.S. subscribers come by way of Verizon, which offers free Disney+ to certain customers. 

Still, the Disney+ numbers are huge, and likely bolstered by  parents who are looking to entertain kids stuck at home. Disney made the movies “Frozen 2” and “Onward” available on Disney+ earlier than they typically would.  In addition to new movies, Disney+ offers an extensive library of content that few other streamers can rival. 

Credits

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni, Kim Masters

Producer:
Kaitlin Parker