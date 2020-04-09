While some of Disney’s businesses have suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic, its streaming service just hit a major milestone. Disney+ is now up to 50 million subscribers after launching five months ago.

About 8 million of those subscribers come from Hotstar, an Indian service that packages multiple streamers. A portion of the U.S. subscribers come by way of Verizon, which offers free Disney+ to certain customers.

Still, the Disney+ numbers are huge, and likely bolstered by parents who are looking to entertain kids stuck at home. Disney made the movies “Frozen 2” and “Onward” available on Disney+ earlier than they typically would. In addition to new movies, Disney+ offers an extensive library of content that few other streamers can rival.