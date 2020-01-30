Emma Watts resigns as chief of 20th Century Studios

With long-time executive Emma Watts stepping down, some in Hollywood are queasy with the way Disney continues to obliterate what was left of Fox. Watts was behind franchises such as "Avatar" and "X-Men," as well as films including "Ford v Ferrari," "Deadpool," and "The Martian." She was also one of the only top female film executives at Disney after the merger. Her departure has insiders wondering about the fate of Searchlight (formerly Fox Searchlight), the specialty branch that was the home of many Oscar winners over the years. In a Disney-fied world where franchises and marketable characters reign supreme, is there still room for an outfit like Searchlight?