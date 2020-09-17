With this year’s Emmy Awards on Sunday, host Jimmy Kimmel has hedged his bets, telling Deadline that the show will be a “beautiful disaster” and could be the lowest-rated Emmy ceremony of all time.

It’s still unclear how the awards will be presented on Sunday’s broadcast, as the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences does not release the winners in advance. One option is for nominees to record their acceptance speeches in advance, as they did during the Creative Arts Emmys this week.

However, producers are also looking into the possibility of setting up over 100 remote feeds into nominees’ homes to cut to the winners as they’re announced, or even physically delivering the Emmy statuette with a courier in a hazmat suit.

This was a record-breaking year for Netflix at the Emmys. The streaming service racked up 160 nominations, but this impressive number may not necessarily translate to awards success. HBO’s “Watchmen” and “Succession” are emerging as the early favorites in the Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Drama Series categories, respectively. Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” which finished its last season this year, is also favored for the Outstanding Comedy Series category.