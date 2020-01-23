Emotional testimony at the Harvey Weinstein trial

With the jury set, the Harvey Weinstein trial is underway in New York, and the first few days have provided some dramatic and emotional testimony, especially from actress and alleged rape victim Annabella Sciorra.

In her testimony at Harvey Weinstein's trial, actress Annabella Sciorra described what happened to her the night she says Weinstein raped her, and the trauma that followed afterward. Four women have been allowed to testify in order to demonstrate prior bad acts by the defendant and establish a pattern of behavior. This is the same strategy that was so effective at Bill Cosby's second trial. By testifying, the character witnesses do open themselves up to questioning by the defense, who tried to discredit Sciorra and her account.

