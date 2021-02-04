Fox News falls to third place in cable rankings after years of dominance

Long the king of cable news, Fox News has fallen behind competitors CNN and MSNBC in ratings. The right-leaning network started losing viewers when Trump attacked Fox in November for correctly calling Arizona in favor of Joe Biden. Disappointed in Trump’s loss, some former Fox fans have left to seek even more right-wing content on One America News Network and Newsmax.

Loss of viewers isn’t Fox News’ only worry. The network is also facing a $2.7 billion lawsuit from election technology company Smartmatic. The company alleges Fox News hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro made false and defamatory statements about the company on air. Another voting systems company, Dominion, has already sued Rudy Giuliani and is said to be working on filing additional lawsuits against Fox News.

Meanwhile, CNN ratings soared in January during an especially busy news month that included an insurrection and President Biden’s inauguration. The network much maligned by Trump is now number one.