Harvey Weinstein criminal trial begins in New York

Hosted by ,
In a closely-watched trial, Weinstein has won himself no favors with the judge after bringing in two cellphones and texting during court proceedings.

The Weinstein trial is also proving difficult in terms of jury selection because so many potential jurors may have had experience with sexual assault or be familiar with the range allegations against Weinstein, outside of the specific charges being brought here. Weinstein's lawyer tried to delay the case after additional charges were announced in Los Angeles, but the judge seems determined that the New York trial will go ahead as scheduled. 

Credits

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni, Kim Masters

Producer:
Kaitlin Parker