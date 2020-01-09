The Weinstein trial is also proving difficult in terms of jury selection because so many potential jurors may have had experience with sexual assault or be familiar with the range allegations against Weinstein, outside of the specific charges being brought here. Weinstein's lawyer tried to delay the case after additional charges were announced in Los Angeles, but the judge seems determined that the New York trial will go ahead as scheduled.
Harvey Weinstein criminal trial begins in New York
Credits
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni, Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker