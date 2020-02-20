The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial--composed of seven men and five women--face a complicated set of jury instructions as they gather to decide their verdict. It appears the jury is being thorough in their deliberations. They've made requests to review certain information, including emails and the blueprint showing the layout of Weinstein's apartment. They've also asked to rehear certain testimonies. Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno has raised the ire of prosecutors by giving an interview to the podcast The Daily and writing an op-ed for Newsweek that seemed like a blatant attempt to sway the jury.