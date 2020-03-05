Coronavirus is hitting Hollywood in a big way. The new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” is getting pushed from an April to November release. Apple and Netflix dropped out of the upcoming SXSW Festival. And Disney’s upcoming film “Mulan,” which was made with a Chinese market in mind, now faces a total closure of Chinese movie theaters.

Disney also has to worry about theme parks, hotels, and cruise lines around the world. So far, none of the U.S. Disney parks have closed, but with spring break and then summer break coming up, new Disney CEO Bob Chapek will have difficult decisions to make. It would cost millions of dollars to close the parks, and doing so could potentially send people into a mass panic.