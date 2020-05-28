Apple is upping their movie game and putting their stamp on an awards-caliber film. The tech giant is planning to partner with Paramount for Martin Scorsese’s next movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The period drama is based on David Grann’s book of the same name and stars Leonardo DiCaprio. It carries a price tag of at least $150 million, though some sources put the figure closer to $200 million.

Scorcese’s last movie “The Irishman” went to Netflix, and while the film did land some nominations for the streamer, it didn’t take home any of the big awards. Apple is hoping this next Scorcese film can bring them some Oscar gold.

Unlike the Netflix deal, which only gave Scorcese a limited theatrical release, with the Apple deal, “Killers of the Flower Moon” would have a more significant theatrical run.