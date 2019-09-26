Marvel's Kevin Feige to visit a galaxy far, far away

The addition of Kevin Feige to the Star Wars universe is an acknowledgement by Disney that the Marvel movies were indeed a massive success and, on the flip side, that all is not perfect on the Star Wars side of things. The new Star Wars movies have mostly done huge numbers at the box office, but there's been issues behind the scenes, as well as fan backlash to some of the titles. The hope is that Feige will be able to do for Star Wars what he did for Marvel, but it will be years before we actually see his Star Wars movie.