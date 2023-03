Netflix passed on Nancy Meyers’ latest movie. While the streamer was prepared to make the romantic comedy “Paris Paramount” (working title) for a $130 million budget – starring Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz and Michael Fassbender – Meyers wanted $150 million. A few years ago, Netflix would probably have said yes, so why did Ted Sarandos and company pull back on a deal with a top filmmaker? Kim Masters and Matt Belloni examine.