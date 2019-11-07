Netflix's Reed Hastings says what he really thinks

When asked about the decision to pull an episode of the Netflix show 'Patriot Act' of Saudi Arabia that was critical of that country's crown prince, Hastings said, "We’re not in the 'truth to power' business, we’re in the entertainment business." That may be the case from his perspective, but it's not what people in the creative community want to hear--especially when they've been courted by other Netflix execs who tell them that the streamer offers creative freedom. Hasting also said the company had been experimenting with the technology that allows viewers to play videos at a faster rate--another thing that doesn't make filmmakers happy. And in regards to movie theaters, Hastings said people are welcome to go watch a Netflix movie there....after the film has already been released on Netflix.