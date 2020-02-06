Oscars still so white and so male

While the Academy has met its goal to double the numbers of non-white members, it remains 84% white. And in terms of the gender breakdown, women still make up only 32% of the Academy. The organization has been trying mightily to diversify its ranks, and has increased the overall number of members in order to do this, but it was starting from such a strong white majority, that at the rate they're going now, the Academy will never reflect the demographics of the country.